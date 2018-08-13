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Dr. Corsi and Kevin Shipp Discuss Polygraph Testing Seth Rich Witness Luke Anon
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41 views • August 13, 2018
Last week, Dr. Corsi called me and asked that I reach out to Jack Burkman, proposing to polygraph the DOJ informant / Seth Rich witness known as Luke anon. I suggested we involve Kevin Shipp in the discussion.
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