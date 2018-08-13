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Inside Field McConnell’s Garage – The Plum City Plunge 2018
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88 views • August 13, 2018
For all the Abel Danger fans who couldn't make it to the Plum City Plunge, here is your opportunity to step inside Field McConnell's garage, join the parade and get a rare look behind the scenes of the world's most exuberant cloud based crime fighting squad.
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