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Your Goal
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9 views • August 13, 2018
This was seeded from discussions with friends. It is meant to encourage.
In summary to achieve a goal you are going to have to want it.
So many go through life with no goal, no focus. If you have a goal, it is the Lord’s gift. Pursue it wholeheartedly and “do all to the glory of God.” (1Co 10:31)
Wanting it is a gift of the Lord, successful or not.
Notes: http://Kozlowski.org/2017-04-30
RSS: http://Kozlowski.org/_Feed
In summary to achieve a goal you are going to have to want it.
So many go through life with no goal, no focus. If you have a goal, it is the Lord’s gift. Pursue it wholeheartedly and “do all to the glory of God.” (1Co 10:31)
Wanting it is a gift of the Lord, successful or not.
Notes: http://Kozlowski.org/2017-04-30
RSS: http://Kozlowski.org/_Feed
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