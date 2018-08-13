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Jim Marrs - The Final Interview - The Illuminati - RIP Jim
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1363 views • August 13, 2018
Jim Marrs, born James Farrell Marrs Jr., was an American newspaper journalist and New York Times best-selling author of books and articles on a wide range of alleged cover-ups and conspiracies. Marrs was a prominent figure in the JFK assassination conspiracy theories community and his book Crossfire was a source for Oliver Stone's film JFK.
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