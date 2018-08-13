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‘It's The Sun Wot Won It’:Propaganda Filters of Western Media, Part 1 Ownership
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26 views • August 13, 2018
It's the Sun Wot Won It.” On April 11th, 1992, the day after the UK General Election, The Sun newspaper ran its notorious headline, claiming to have tipped the electorate to the Conservative Party. Although the paper's owner, Rupert Murdoch, later said that “the media does not have this kind of power”, the headline articulates a central question in social science: do print media exert a significant impact on political attitudes and electoral outcomes and, if so, how?
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