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Official Report on MH370 Disappearance Inconclusive – Special Guests Field McConnell & David Hawkins
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550 views • August 13, 2018
The International Civil Aviation Organization's official conclusion of the investigation into the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 is in, and it is "inconclusive". Field and David join me to provide some more conclusive conclusions.
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