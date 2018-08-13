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Sunday with Charles – Hello Folly
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14 views • August 13, 2018
Big Bureaucracies stifle opportunities while promoting corrupt cronyism – President Trump’s reforms in the face of adamant “resistance” already bear tangible fruits. Expect even more winning!
Download Charles' Presentation – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HDAg3tl8c6ct49SxD2K0trroa3QBZSAZ/view?usp=sharing
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Download Charles' Presentation – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HDAg3tl8c6ct49SxD2K0trroa3QBZSAZ/view?usp=sharing
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth and
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