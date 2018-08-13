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CORPORATE CENSORSHIP; CORPORATION; CREATURE OF THE STATE
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90 views • August 13, 2018
Corporations are creatures of the state. The state is their creator. The state is their partner. The state is their god. Corporations are the government. The state cannot use its creation to abridge a citizen's Constitutionally protect inalienable rights.
Corporations cannot discriminate by censoring free speech.
Corporations cannot discriminate by censoring free speech.
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