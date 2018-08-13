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Protect Yourself from EMF Radiation
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660 views • August 13, 2018
Our energetic bodies are sensitive. We are affected by the energy in our environments, especially EMF Radiation... This disrupts our sleep cycles and leaves us vulnerable to bad moods or even depression. A study published in New Scientist in 2008 also found that women exposed to radiation had a reduced presence of the protein collagen in their skin, a sign of premature aging.
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/protect-yourself-from-emf-radiation
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/protect-yourself-from-emf-radiation
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