Dr. David Duke - A New Paradigm For True Human Diversity and Freedom

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Published on Sep 3, 2015
Dr. David Duke is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a BA in History. He pursued a PhD in the largest university in Ukraine and in 2005 completed his Doctoral Defense in Kiev. He is a former member of the House of Representatives from Louisiana. His books “Jewish Supremacism” and “My Awakening” are translated into numerous languages, with millions of copies in circulation.
Website: http://www.davidduke.com/