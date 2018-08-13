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US Senate Intelligence Committee has requested WikiLeaks Julian Assange testify before committee
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260 views • August 13, 2018
US Senate Intelligence Committee has requested WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange testify before the committee staff. In the Senates Committee letter delivered to Assange to the Ecuadorian embassy, committee chairman Richard Burr has requested that Assange be available for a closed interview “at a mutually agreeable time and loc. This could be very interesting as Julian Assange might reveal a murdered Seth Rich as the source, but under normal circumstance WikiLeaks never reveals it's sources ever.
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