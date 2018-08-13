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Ian's fight to help save lead shot, UK
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14 views • August 13, 2018
Ian talks about his fight to help save lead shot for shooting in the UK.
the painting in the beginning is Joshua Shaw, Duck Creek, he was the man who invented the percussion cap.
the painting in the beginning is Joshua Shaw, Duck Creek, he was the man who invented the percussion cap.
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