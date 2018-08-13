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What you need to know about the NEXT GENERATION of TECHNOLOGY and its effect on MANKIND
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2202 views • August 13, 2018
WoodwardTV
Published on Jan 27, 2018
5G technology. What is it and how will this effect everyone connected? Is this another great leap for mankind, or another small step for domination over all of us?
Published on Jan 27, 2018
5G technology. What is it and how will this effect everyone connected? Is this another great leap for mankind, or another small step for domination over all of us?
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