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Hidden Records BC: Ancient Alien Cosmic Blueprint [FULL VIDEO]
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95 views • August 13, 2018
Hidden Knowledge TV
WATCH PART 2 HERE: https://youtu.be/q5FMnKBBg44. Wayne Herschel resides in Cape Town and has always had a passion for the unexplained and the mysterious. Two extraordinary life experiences are the prime reason his research base would be different to that of scholars. He believes he had an encounter with what ancient records called The Cosmic Tree of Life. http://www.thehiddenrecords.com
WATCH PART 2 HERE: https://youtu.be/q5FMnKBBg44. Wayne Herschel resides in Cape Town and has always had a passion for the unexplained and the mysterious. Two extraordinary life experiences are the prime reason his research base would be different to that of scholars. He believes he had an encounter with what ancient records called The Cosmic Tree of Life. http://www.thehiddenrecords.com
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