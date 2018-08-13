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Stinchfield: Media Favors Shooter Over AR-15
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42 views • August 13, 2018
"The mainstream media wants to blame the AR-15 used by the Parkland shooter over the shooter himself. I'm here to tell you blaming an inanimate object for the death toll is a mistake … While I first blame the shooter with the ultimate responsibility. There was plenty of human error to go around. Each day new reports of mishaps, missteps and missed opportunities to stop the deranged gunman are being reported." —Grant Stinchfield
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