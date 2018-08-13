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Dan Bongino: Government Blew It In Failing To Detect Parkland Shooter
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192 views • August 13, 2018
"Every time there's a crisis, it seems like government gets a free pass, and your civil liberties are infringed upon afterwards … Unsurprisingly, the conversation has turned to now banning 'assault weapons' and putting additional obstacles in front of your right to self-protection and your right to carry when the conversation should be the failures at multiple levels to detect this maniac Nikolas Cruz. The signs were everywhere folks, they blew it." —Dan Bongino
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