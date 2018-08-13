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Dan Bongino: Lawrence O'Donnell's Mistruths About the AR-15
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69 views • August 13, 2018
"You're talking about microseconds. The speed is irrelevant, but what he needs is a hyperbolic point to hit home with the audience … Based on the tone of that, he's making the argument that the AR should be scrapped … So he's claiming this platform is tactically superior to a handgun as they are simultaneously arguing that there should be no handguns either 'cause those won't work either.
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