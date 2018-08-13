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This Living Christ addresses the Hidden Christ in You!
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24 views • August 13, 2018
An Intimate Look into the depths of your Consciousness. The Unlocking of the Gates of dualistic hell and Ascent into the nondualistic subconscious mind which is the mind of Infinite Intelligence, God itself. Welcome to the Second Coming of Christ Consciousness.
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