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Klemens Ultra Pulsa PEMF - Review 120 Years Plus
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115 views • August 13, 2018
I found the Klemens Ultra Pulsa really good. It's an Australian owned and manufactured product. If you're thinking of buying a quality PEMF device, check out the Klemens promo. Lot of great new features. No medical, veterinary, health or therapeutic claims are made for any of the devices featured in the 120 Years Plus series.
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