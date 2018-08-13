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Klemens Ultra Pulsa PEMF Interview with Chiropractor Neil Ellis #4
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32 views • August 13, 2018
This video appears on YouTube and is copied here with permission of the creator. As a chiropractor for 60 years, Neil Ellis has used the Klemens Ultra Pulsa for 9 years. In this interview Neil shares how he used the Klemens Ultra Pulsa to help a greyhound with a broken leg. The dog also received veterinary care. No medical, veterinary, health or therapeutic claims are made for any of the devices featured in the 120 Years Plus series.
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