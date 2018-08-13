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At NYT, It's Better to Be Racist, Than Question a Racist
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222 views • August 13, 2018
"Elizabeth Williamson is forced to delete a pretty calm tweet questioning whether or not a racist person has shown themselves to be worthy of a second chance and a warm welcome and she has to delete it, but Sarah Jeong could post and leave her tweets up for years calling for the extermination of white people, saying that cops rape people and The New York Times stands behind her." —Dana Loesch
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