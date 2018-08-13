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Database of Q
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85 views • August 13, 2018
Reconciling scrubber sites, pastebin text, and early q proofs. Much has changed from the early days of having the chans and a sole github site. Today, with so many websites, apps, etc offering "Q Posts", not all are created equal.
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