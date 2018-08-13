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Hope Specialist MtLemmon Interview Chris Haskell's Neighbors. Chemtrails activist
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21 views • August 13, 2018
Best Interview yet! Hope specialist interviews Chris Haskell's neighbors up on Mt. Lemmon Arizona! Beautiful footage up in the pine forest of Catalina mountain range called Mount Lemmon where Sheryl speaks to a couple homeowners about who Chris Haskell is and what kind of a person is he really! Chris Haskell needs your support in paying for his legal defense against Tyranny! - https://paypal.me/pools/c/84t5rX4Fok Chris Haskell Chemtrails Activist. #WeAreAllChrisHaskell
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