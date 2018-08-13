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Sex, love making, or Pedo
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66 views • August 13, 2018
A rather touchy subject. I attempt to explain some aspects which are rarely discussed regarding these subjects. This is from the view of learning something about how we as people operate/function/are wired.
This is open and not "dirty." If more people would approach these subjects like I have attempted, perhaps there would be greater understanding in our World rather than the current trend towards more corruption!
This is open and not "dirty." If more people would approach these subjects like I have attempted, perhaps there would be greater understanding in our World rather than the current trend towards more corruption!
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