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Solid Indian LIFE! ~ 14. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! ~ AUG 2018
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14 views • August 13, 2018
LIVE from Back Pass of Site 5! Stellar artifacts and a drill to tie it down! Look small, miss small!
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! ‘In this CounterThink discussion, Mike Adams explains how the media is the pushing the "mainstream" narrative onto the American people.’ LINK: ‘The Media is the ENEMY of the People’:
https://www.real.video/5816191356001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! ‘In this CounterThink discussion, Mike Adams explains how the media is the pushing the "mainstream" narrative onto the American people.’ LINK: ‘The Media is the ENEMY of the People’:
https://www.real.video/5816191356001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
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