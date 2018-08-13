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The Most Effective Detox You've Never Heard Of (And Exactly How To Do It).
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137 views • August 13, 2018
Ben Greenfield interviews Dr Daniel Pompa on real cellular detox. There are some very good cellular detoxification methods coming out. If you are heavy metal toxic, no matter how well you eat, toxins will interfere with your body;s enzymatic process's and you will not get well, until you rid your cells of these toxins. Cellular Detox unlike many of the so called detox's you have heard of, addresses a root cause in your failure to recover your health.
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