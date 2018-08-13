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Dead Wrong: How Psychiatric Drugs Can Kill Your Child
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26 views • August 13, 2018
Behind the grim statistics of deaths, suicides, birth defects and serious adverse reactions is the human face of this global drugging epidemic—the personal stories of loss and courage of those who paid the real price.
Psychiatrists claim their drugs are safe for children?
Once you hear what eight brave mothers, their families, health experts, drug counselors and doctors have to say instead, you will come away convinced of one thing…
Psychiatrists are DEAD WRONG.
https://www.cchr.org/
Psychiatrists claim their drugs are safe for children?
Once you hear what eight brave mothers, their families, health experts, drug counselors and doctors have to say instead, you will come away convinced of one thing…
Psychiatrists are DEAD WRONG.
https://www.cchr.org/
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