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UFO researcher dies under mysterious circumstances, and then his laptop is erased
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27 views • August 12, 2018
Max Spiers appears to have gotten into something that someone did not want him to see. He vomited a large quantity of black blood and died in Poland in 2016. Now an inquest is set for January because his death is believed by many to be suspicious. Also information on his laptop was erased before it was returned to his family.
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