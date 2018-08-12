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Jewish Question Justinians Wisdom
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70 views • August 12, 2018
Jewish Question Justinians Wisdom
Later largely copied by Napoleon in his Napoleonic code, and he developed scathing contempt for jews after repeated negotiations with them attempting to integrate them into normal society which they didn't want.
Later largely copied by Napoleon in his Napoleonic code, and he developed scathing contempt for jews after repeated negotiations with them attempting to integrate them into normal society which they didn't want.
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