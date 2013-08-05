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Infowars Nightly News Monday August 5 2013 Full Length
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5 views • August 12, 2018
On The August 5 broadcast of the Infowars Nightly News, Host interviews Laura Pressley on SmartMeters and Using local activism to stop them. News Covered: U.S. extends embassy closings; warnings renew debate over NSA data collection. Benghazi Bombshell: Insiders Confirm CIA Sent Missiles to FSA Rebels. Pat Caddell: John Boehner Aiding Obama Cover-Up of Benghazi.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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