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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday August 6 2013 Full Length
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15 views • August 12, 2018
On The August 6, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Jakari Jackson speaks with telecom whistle blower James Knox. News Covered: Michael Hastings' Wife Says Suspicious Crash Was "Tragic Accident." Tsarnaev Narrative Change: Instead of a Radical Muslim Right Wing Extremist. Officials: Boston Bombing Likely Carried Out By "Domestic Terrorist." Drone strikes kill militants in Yemen; Americans urged to leave.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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