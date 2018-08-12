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Deep State wants Antarctica ALIENS to be your new God
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117 views • August 12, 2018
Edge of Wonder
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxC2RlwWGHnwXanvHNBmw2w
ExoNews TV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMigail07yqgyiPeJZBvNjg
Dr. Michael Salla: www.exopolitics.org
Published on Jun 19, 2018
Who are the Deep State and are they really hiding ancient beings in Antarctica? Join Ben N Rob as we present our 3rd and final interview with Dr. Michael Salla at Contact in the Desert in Indian Wells, California, as we talk about the Deep State, who is Qanon.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxC2RlwWGHnwXanvHNBmw2w
ExoNews TV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMigail07yqgyiPeJZBvNjg
Dr. Michael Salla: www.exopolitics.org
Published on Jun 19, 2018
Who are the Deep State and are they really hiding ancient beings in Antarctica? Join Ben N Rob as we present our 3rd and final interview with Dr. Michael Salla at Contact in the Desert in Indian Wells, California, as we talk about the Deep State, who is Qanon.
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