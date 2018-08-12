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CHARLOTTESVILLE CHARADE ON CONSPIRACY CAFE August 21, 2017
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37 views • August 12, 2018
Not since the assassination of JFK have we had a filmed at the scene video that conflicts with much of the evidence and the official story. Rebel Media journalist was at the protest. Her live video seems scripted somehow. She appeared to know the show was about to start. Then like the magic bullet in the JFK assassination, we now have the magic car that can be everywhere and do everything. This has been a well orchestrated attempt at starting a race war and regime change at The White House.
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