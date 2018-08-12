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More information on the HealHop concept
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7 views • August 12, 2018
A little more detail on what healhop is and how it works. I am seeing a lot of potential and the feedback from clients has been encouraging. I will continue to post weekly videos to help spread awareness plus track my own progress. Thanks for watching.
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