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Secret Government Tracking Tool "StingRay" Using Your Cell Phone
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745 views • August 12, 2018
Secret tracking tool since 2008 using your cell phone.
Credits to pastor Nic at NicholasPOGM (https://www.real.video/channel/nicholaspogm) for this video.
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in video are in the poGm blog entry at: http://remnantofgod.org/blog/index.php/2018/08/10/video-tracking-christians-part-2/
For more info and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; http://www.SDRMinistries.org.
Credits to pastor Nic at NicholasPOGM (https://www.real.video/channel/nicholaspogm) for this video.
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in video are in the poGm blog entry at: http://remnantofgod.org/blog/index.php/2018/08/10/video-tracking-christians-part-2/
For more info and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; http://www.SDRMinistries.org.
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