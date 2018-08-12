Just getting started

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17 views • August 12, 2018
Forgotten man Michigan intro video
first of hopefully many uploads. silence is consent, its time for ordinary folks to start speaking up when we see something we don't like. Free speech is under attack time to take a stand. I've been having fun fighting the twitter wars now its time to open up a new front.
first of hopefully many uploads. silence is consent, its time for ordinary folks to start speaking up when we see something we don't like. Free speech is under attack time to take a stand. I've been having fun fighting the twitter wars now its time to open up a new front.
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