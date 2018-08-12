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The Truth against the deep State podcost No1
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69 views • August 12, 2018
This is the 1st podcast of The Truth Against the Deep State, Betty in the USA and Ian in the UK.
Betty talks about the DOJ raid on the Clinton Foundation and Drag Queen's teaching in school.
Ian talks and the lead shot ban in the UK and Brexit.
Music:
Ron Gallo & Chloe - Gimme Some Truth http://www.bedlammusicmgt.com
Milk'n Blues - Happy and Blue [you can find them on Facebook]
Steve Lee - I Like Guns www.ilikeguns.com.au
The Twice Dailies - Drink up thee Zider
Betty Washam - American
Betty talks about the DOJ raid on the Clinton Foundation and Drag Queen's teaching in school.
Ian talks and the lead shot ban in the UK and Brexit.
Music:
Ron Gallo & Chloe - Gimme Some Truth http://www.bedlammusicmgt.com
Milk'n Blues - Happy and Blue [you can find them on Facebook]
Steve Lee - I Like Guns www.ilikeguns.com.au
The Twice Dailies - Drink up thee Zider
Betty Washam - American
Keywords
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