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See Updated Doc. @COLORADO SECRETARY OF STATE (UCC section) #s 20162014319 and 20162014321
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11 views • August 12, 2018
Snatched from youtube - see stopthepirates - then I bought the stock when I was unlawfully returned to US by Czech. Republic.
This was left for me to steal/assume because The Rapture occurred prior to mid-March of 2011.
666 is about Carbon (6-protons, 6-electrons, 6-neutrons) flesh (all of us).
I will be paying you (all) to stop breeding
(out of the account # on the back of your Social Security cards)
as soon as you get awake enough to get the polytheists settled down to eat
This was left for me to steal/assume because The Rapture occurred prior to mid-March of 2011.
666 is about Carbon (6-protons, 6-electrons, 6-neutrons) flesh (all of us).
I will be paying you (all) to stop breeding
(out of the account # on the back of your Social Security cards)
as soon as you get awake enough to get the polytheists settled down to eat
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