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POTB 6164 Lost Train!
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89 views • August 12, 2018
One of the most viewed Port Of Tillamook Bay videos on youtube! For several days I searched the old POTB line between Banks and Buxton, OR for this vintage EMD SD9. I finally got a tip that it was in Timber. I drove down the windy forest roads to the tiny community, and sure enough it was there, and had been sitting for many years unused. Since July 2012, this locomotive has long since been scrapped. If anyone's wondering the location this engine was once at, the town is called Timber, OR.
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