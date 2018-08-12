© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Swamp Creature and Woman Beater: Keith Ellison
Follow
0
Share
Report
94 views • August 12, 2018
Breaking Report: main stream news fuses to cover this!
Keith Ellison's GirlFriend comes forward with evidence of physical and emotional abuse. Keith Ellison is the first Open Muslim elected to Congress (Minnesota) and take his oath on the Koran. This scum is the CORE of the Democratic Party and the Obama infiltration of our country using the Muslim Brotherhood and MS13 as his tools of destruction. Minnesota, YOU are complicit in this. What are you going to do about it?
Keith Ellison's GirlFriend comes forward with evidence of physical and emotional abuse. Keith Ellison is the first Open Muslim elected to Congress (Minnesota) and take his oath on the Koran. This scum is the CORE of the Democratic Party and the Obama infiltration of our country using the Muslim Brotherhood and MS13 as his tools of destruction. Minnesota, YOU are complicit in this. What are you going to do about it?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.