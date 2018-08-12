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Message to Swedish Police & Authorities. We ask assistance against Incitement of Violence from SE
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46 views • August 12, 2018
To the Swedish Police & Cyber Crime department.
A known group of Malay extremists calling themselves Activists & Commander of Keyboard Warrior in Sweden have been threatening us.
Multiple fake names, Threats, boasting about incitement of hatred & violence has been coming from Makcik Hajjah Sitt Al Wuzara aka Adlin Abd Jalil & her sibling Ali Abd Jalil.
These individuals are wanted for sedition, subversion & other offenses in Malaysia. They are well known, infamous repeat offenders. Stop Them Pls
A known group of Malay extremists calling themselves Activists & Commander of Keyboard Warrior in Sweden have been threatening us.
Multiple fake names, Threats, boasting about incitement of hatred & violence has been coming from Makcik Hajjah Sitt Al Wuzara aka Adlin Abd Jalil & her sibling Ali Abd Jalil.
These individuals are wanted for sedition, subversion & other offenses in Malaysia. They are well known, infamous repeat offenders. Stop Them Pls
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