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SpiritWILL ... 18/08/12 ... Life and Existence in 3rd Density Physical is THE TEMPLATE for Heaven.
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4 views • August 12, 2018
If we don't get a handle on what is true and what is possible here in 3rd Density Physicality, when we ascend we'll have no memorable Causes-&-Effect Templates with which we may manifest Eternal Verities.
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