© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Terror (2012) Faction based movie about 9/11/2001
Follow
0
Share
Report
355 views • August 12, 2018
WARNING - contains foul language and depictions of mass murder
Operation Terror (2012) Faction based movie about 9/11/2001
This movie may help people see through the holes in the CIA's Story.
FACTION IS A Merging of Fact and Fiction to try explaining real life events when some details are not known.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Operation Terror (2012) Faction based movie about 9/11/2001
This movie may help people see through the holes in the CIA's Story.
FACTION IS A Merging of Fact and Fiction to try explaining real life events when some details are not known.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.