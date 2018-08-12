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10 Reasons You Should Be Afraid of GOOGLE
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904 views • August 12, 2018
Google is not the richest company in the world or even the most profitable in its own sector; however, the search giant poses the biggest threat to the privacy, security and sovereignty of individuals. More on this in this video by Simon Whistler.
http://www.TopTenz.net
Simon Whistler
http://www.TopTenz.net
Simon Whistler
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