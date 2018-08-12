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ISIS Beheading Hoax - John McCain - Ukraine Studio
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131 views • August 12, 2018
John McCain - Ukraine - James Foley - Beheading Video debunked - Operation Mocking Bird -
The Rapture occurred prior to mid-March of 2011.
My name means 'dark haired prince of peace'.
Many have come in my name, but did they tell you not to breed ?
666 is about Carbon (6-protons, 6-electrons, 6-neutrons) flesh (all of us).
I will be paying you (all) to stop breeding
(from the account # on the back of your Social Security cards) -
The Rapture occurred prior to mid-March of 2011.
My name means 'dark haired prince of peace'.
Many have come in my name, but did they tell you not to breed ?
666 is about Carbon (6-protons, 6-electrons, 6-neutrons) flesh (all of us).
I will be paying you (all) to stop breeding
(from the account # on the back of your Social Security cards) -
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