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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday August 14 2013 Full Length
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15 views • August 12, 2018
On The August 14, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News. David Knight interviews Overpasses.org Founder, James Neighbors. News Covered: MIT: Future Smartphones Will 'Listen to Everything All the Time. Is Govt. Just Spying Like Peeping Tom, Or Is It Actively USING that Information in Mischievous Ways? Family Raided By SWAT Team For Weeds.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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