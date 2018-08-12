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((URGENT NEWS)) Obama/HRC/FBI's Secret Weapon = Political Question Doctrine
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10 views • August 12, 2018
What did “O” Know & When did “O” Know It? It is my opinion that the former administration is utilizing the “Political Question Doctrine (PQD)”, regarding HRC & the FBI’s Email investigation debacle. It is apparent that Obama’s Executive Branch exercised “Discretionary Powers” in HRC’s “MATTER”. In this collage of clips and law excerpts, I display, how they’ve applied and are currently applying the PQD to undermine our Constitutional government.
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