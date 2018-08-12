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(ENGLISH) Audio: Malaysian Cyber Crime Network in Sweden Fake Refugees Cyber Terror Cell (Audio)
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38 views • August 12, 2018
Malaysian Cyber Crime Network in Sweden
They came as fake refugees & as workers. In fact they were wanted in Malaysia for a range of crimes such as sedition, subversion etc.
Since Sweden was taking just about anyone pretending to be a refugee, these criminals could also find a new base of operations for their crimes in Sweden. ANTIFA supported their activities.
They hate Europeans, Caucasians, Christians & the Native people of Europe.
They came to destroy, to divide & conquer .
Audio message
They came as fake refugees & as workers. In fact they were wanted in Malaysia for a range of crimes such as sedition, subversion etc.
Since Sweden was taking just about anyone pretending to be a refugee, these criminals could also find a new base of operations for their crimes in Sweden. ANTIFA supported their activities.
They hate Europeans, Caucasians, Christians & the Native people of Europe.
They came to destroy, to divide & conquer .
Audio message
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