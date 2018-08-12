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The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom...
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3 views • August 12, 2018
In Proverbs 9:10, Psalm 111:10, and Job 28:28 The Bible says fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. This is how we live our life…as a business, as a family, and as leaders of our home. We are so very excited to be able to share our personal and professional families with you!
Visit our other Channels!
https://www.real.video/channel/truthstead
https://www.real.video/channel/lookfaithfirst
Visit our other Channels!
https://www.real.video/channel/truthstead
https://www.real.video/channel/lookfaithfirst
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