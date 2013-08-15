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Infowars Nightly News Thursday August 15 2013 Full Length
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17 views • August 12, 2018
On The August 15, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News. Jakari Jackson Hosts & David Knight interviews Father of Deceased Seal Team 6 Member, Charlie Strange. News Covered: MSNBC Blames Boston Bombing on "Deeply Racist" Alex Jones. Infowars too popular for Rachel Maddow. Marine Corps Colonel: Homeland Security Building "Domestic Army." Citizens Alarmed as Militarized Cops Invade Missouri Neighborhood.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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